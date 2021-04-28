$2.88 Million in Sales Expected for Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) will announce sales of $2.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.40 million. Intellicheck reported sales of $3.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full-year sales of $15.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.93 million to $17.16 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $22.68 million, with estimates ranging from $20.26 million to $25.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Intellicheck.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 5.64%.

IDN has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Intellicheck from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

IDN stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.59. 397,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,080. Intellicheck has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $15.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.75 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 6.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Intellicheck by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 8.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 305.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 49,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.49% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail and bank fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

