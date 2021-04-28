Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.47 Million

Analysts expect Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) to report $3.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.70 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $4.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $13.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.35 million to $22.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.28 million, with estimates ranging from $9.80 million to $10.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.18). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 99.57% and a negative net margin of 188.31%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADMP shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

ADMP traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,707,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,829,372. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.86. The firm has a market cap of $128.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.68. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $2.34.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) by 825.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,203 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460,451 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.57% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

