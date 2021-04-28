U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $68.60 Million

Brokerages forecast that U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) will report $68.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $73.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $63.90 million. U.S. Well Services reported sales of $112.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full-year sales of $328.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $318.00 million to $338.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $413.50 million, with estimates ranging from $404.40 million to $422.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Well Services.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $48.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.40 million. U.S. Well Services had a negative return on equity of 154.88% and a negative net margin of 83.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Well Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USWS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in U.S. Well Services by 741.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 87,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 77,020 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in U.S. Well Services by 1,788.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 251,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 238,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ USWS traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6,438,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,690,765. The firm has a market cap of $81.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.82. U.S. Well Services has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $3.37.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

