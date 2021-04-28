Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. Community Health Systems updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.250-0.600 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $0.25-0.60 EPS.

NYSE CYH traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.55. 2,625,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,701,596. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 2.12. Community Health Systems has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $14.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.97.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $4.10 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

