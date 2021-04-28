Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.850-0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $600 million-$650 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $621.22 million.Tetra Tech also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.600-3.700 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.25. The company had a trading volume of 435,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,762. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. Tetra Tech has a one year low of $64.83 and a one year high of $144.77.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $599.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.72 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.14.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 6,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total value of $912,269.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,288.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.45, for a total transaction of $1,398,189.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,631 shares of company stock worth $3,973,242. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

