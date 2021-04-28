Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Short Interest Down 87.5% in April

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of LBSR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,083. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $5.00.
Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Company Profile
