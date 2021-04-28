Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decline of 96.3% from the March 31st total of 335,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on MGDDY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America cut Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $30.04. The stock had a trading volume of 56,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,472. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $31.21. The stock has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.89.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.