DEX (DEX) Trading Up 50.5% Over Last Week

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded up 19.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. DEX has a market capitalization of $8.50 million and $2.43 million worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEX coin can currently be bought for $0.0444 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DEX has traded 50.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00065129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00020605 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00069116 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.68 or 0.00829626 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00096401 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,269.48 or 0.07824696 BTC.

DEX Profile

DEX is a coin. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 coins and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 coins. DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

DEX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

