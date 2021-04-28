Brokerages Set ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Target Price at $6.00

Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZIOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $5.50 target price on ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology stock remained flat at $$3.51 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 842,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,651. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.42. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The firm has a market cap of $755.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.28.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,560,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,771,000 after buying an additional 3,575,268 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,614,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 789,846 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,419,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 27,088 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 322,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 38,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 295,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 29,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

