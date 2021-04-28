Mirrored Twitter Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $764,529.00 (mTWTR)

Mirrored Twitter (CURRENCY:mTWTR) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Mirrored Twitter has a market capitalization of $33.92 million and approximately $764,529.00 worth of Mirrored Twitter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Twitter coin can now be bought for about $68.01 or 0.00124648 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored Twitter has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00061360 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $149.49 or 0.00273967 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $569.71 or 0.01044105 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.07 or 0.00707545 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00025443 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,528.86 or 0.99935406 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirrored Twitter

Mirrored Twitter’s total supply is 498,754 coins. Mirrored Twitter’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Twitter’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Twitter’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Twitter

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Twitter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Twitter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Twitter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

