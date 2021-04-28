Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Announces Earnings Results

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation updated its FY 2021 guidance to 8.950-9.350 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $8.95-9.35 EPS.

NYSE ROK traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $266.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,686. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.79. The company has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $177.80 and a 52 week high of $275.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total value of $994,734.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,917 shares in the company, valued at $6,100,270.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,534.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,726. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vertical Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $291.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.71.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

