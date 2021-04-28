Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.33 billion-$2.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.37 billion.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Allison Transmission from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a hold rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.57.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.96. 1,237,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,353. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $31.69 and a 12 month high of $46.04. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 46.60%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 15.64%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

