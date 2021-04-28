ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NOW traded down $5.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $557.24. 1,516,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,786. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $513.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $528.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.03 billion, a PE ratio of 157.86, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $301.57 and a 52 week high of $598.37.

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total transaction of $3,912,364.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,706.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total value of $393,530.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,016.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,505 shares of company stock worth $26,539,008 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie upped their price target on ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $675.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.90.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

