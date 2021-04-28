Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share.

Eli Lilly and stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $180.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,676,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,138,343. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.16. Eli Lilly and has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $218.00. The stock has a market cap of $173.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.31.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

