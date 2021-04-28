Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fisker Inc. engages in developing electric vehicles. Fisker Inc., formerly known as Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in California. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fisker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.30.

Fisker stock remained flat at $$13.83 during trading hours on Wednesday. 7,931,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,423,682. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.02. Fisker has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $31.96.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03.

In other Fisker news, major shareholder Energy Acquisition Spo Spartan sold 793,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $17,958,489.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at $1,614,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at $5,860,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

