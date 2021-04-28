PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Short Interest Update

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 96.4% from the March 31st total of 82,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PT Astra International Tbk from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of PTAIY stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.42. 32,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,553. PT Astra International Tbk has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $9.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.93.

PT Astra International Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction, energy, agri, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia. It offers cars, trucks, and motorcycles of various brands; manufactures and sells automotive components to the original equipment for manufacturers and replacement markets, as well as provides consultation services to its customers; financing for cars, motorcycles, and heavy equipment; life, vehicle, and health insurance, as well as other insurance for commercial business; and various banking products and services.

