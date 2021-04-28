Nutra Pharma Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPHC) Short Interest Down 100.0% in April

Nutra Pharma Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPHC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 281,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,741,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NPHC traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,512,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,217,594. Nutra Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01.

Nutra Pharma Company Profile

Nutra Pharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, and commercializes pharmaceutical products and technologies, and homeopathic and ethical drugs for the management of pain, neurological disorders, cancer, and autoimmune and infectious diseases primarily in the United States. The company offers Nyloxin and Nyloxin Extra Strength products, which are used as an oral spray for treating back pain, neck pain, headaches, joint pain, migraines, and neuralgia, as well as a topical gel for treating joint pain, neck pain, arthritis pain, and pain associated with repetitive stress; Pet Pain-Away, an over-the-counter pain reliever to treat pain in cats and dogs; Luxury Feet, an over-the-counter pain reliever to treat foot pain from high heels and stilettos; Nyloxin Military Strength for treating pain to the United States Military and Veteran's Administration; and Equine Pain-Away, a topical therapy for chronic pain for use in equine industry.

