Nutra Pharma Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPHC) Short Interest Down 100.0% in April

Nutra Pharma Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPHC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 281,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,741,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NPHC traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,512,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,217,594. Nutra Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01.
Nutra Pharma Company Profile
