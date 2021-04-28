Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) to report earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Invitae’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the lowest is ($0.70). Invitae posted earnings of ($0.80) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Invitae will report full-year earnings of ($2.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($1.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($1.05). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Invitae.

Get Invitae alerts:

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. The firm had revenue of $100.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.87 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVTA. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.57.

Shares of NVTA stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.66. 1,704,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,360,024. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 2.11. Invitae has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $61.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

In related news, CEO Sean E. George sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $1,176,189.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $199,800.00. Insiders sold 138,135 shares of company stock valued at $5,860,514 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 4th quarter worth $60,491,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Invitae by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,112,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,333,000 after purchasing an additional 997,639 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,652,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Invitae by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 838,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,051,000 after purchasing an additional 240,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invitae (NVTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.