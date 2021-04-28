King DAG Price Hits $0.73 on Exchanges (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded 21.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. In the last seven days, King DAG has traded 44.2% higher against the US dollar. King DAG has a total market capitalization of $39.80 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One King DAG coin can now be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00001347 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00065122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00020412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00069183 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $451.40 or 0.00828747 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.51 or 0.00096405 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,258.94 or 0.07819229 BTC.

King DAG Coin Profile

King DAG (CRYPTO:KDAG) is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for King DAG is kdag.io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

King DAG Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade King DAG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase King DAG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

