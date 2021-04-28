The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Announces Earnings Results

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Shares of IPG traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.13. The company had a trading volume of 6,270,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,138,723. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.73. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IPG shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.63.

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $150,049.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $16,799,508.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.