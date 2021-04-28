$79.28 Million in Sales Expected for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) will announce sales of $79.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Denny’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $75.20 million and the highest is $83.40 million. Denny’s posted sales of $96.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full-year sales of $374.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $365.50 million to $395.19 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $428.12 million, with estimates ranging from $413.30 million to $450.73 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Denny’s had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $80.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.50 million.

DENN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sidoti downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denny’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Denny’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Denny’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.78.

NASDAQ:DENN traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.48. 403,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,126. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.51, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. Denny’s has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $20.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.86.

In related news, EVP John William Dillon sold 20,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $372,687.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,786.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $65,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,782.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,774 shares of company stock worth $566,964 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after buying an additional 1,211,020 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Denny’s by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,073,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,752,000 after purchasing an additional 393,433 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Denny’s by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 954,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Denny’s by 182.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 710,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 458,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Denny’s during the fourth quarter valued at $9,930,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denny's

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

