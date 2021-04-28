Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $10.47 EPS

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) posted its earnings results on Monday. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.87 EPS.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $68.06 on Wednesday, hitting $2,359.04. 4,023,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,296.01 and a 52-week high of $2,431.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,149.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,894.41.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,387.68.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

