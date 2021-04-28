Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.47 EPS

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Align Technology updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Align Technology stock traded down $8.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $613.36. The company had a trading volume of 530,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,323. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $562.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $523.26. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $195.56 and a 52 week high of $634.46.

In related news, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total value of $9,369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,664,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.01, for a total transaction of $1,530,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALGN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Align Technology from $680.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.77.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

