Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Short Interest Down 84.1% in April

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decline of 84.1% from the March 31st total of 89,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 290,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS DYLLF remained flat at $$0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 175,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,829. Deep Yellow has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.44.

Deep Yellow Company Profile

Deep Yellow Limited operates as a uranium exploration company in Namibia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Reptile Uranium project, which covers an area of 896 square kilometers (km2); 65% interest in the Nova Joint Venture covering an area of 599 km2; and 85% interest in the Yellow Dune Joint Venture covering an area of 190 km2.

