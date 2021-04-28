Northstar Advisory Group LLC Sells 7,418 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,418 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJR. NWK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $111.76. The stock had a trading volume of 116,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,218,422. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.23. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $54.70 and a one year high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

