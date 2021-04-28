Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 2,308 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,258 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.8% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 79.4% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $207,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 143.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,724,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 25.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,445.80.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total value of $145,987.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,507.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,104 shares of company stock worth $42,565,228. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $109.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,416.46. 93,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,763. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.21, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,232.20 and a 12-month high of $2,341.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,161.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,902.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

