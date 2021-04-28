First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) Short Interest Down 96.4% in April

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.4% from the March 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS FACO traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $1.55. The stock had a trading volume of 12,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,071. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. First Acceptance has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $2.69. The stock has a market cap of $59.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.44.

First Acceptance Company Profile

First Acceptance Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and other ancillary products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Insurance, and Real Estate and Corporate. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment history or need for monthly payment plans, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record.

