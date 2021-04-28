First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) Short Interest Down 96.4% in April

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.4% from the March 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS FACO traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $1.55. The stock had a trading volume of 12,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,071. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. First Acceptance has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $2.69. The stock has a market cap of $59.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.44.
First Acceptance Company Profile
Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel
Receive News & Ratings for First Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.