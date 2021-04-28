Brokerages Set Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Price Target at C$6.70

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.70.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XBC shares. TD Securities cut shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th.

In other Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) news, Director Kurt Sorschak bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.23 per share, with a total value of C$338,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 312,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,321,525.67.

Shares of XBC stock traded up C$0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a PE ratio of -203.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$9.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.40. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.74 and a twelve month high of C$10.47.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

