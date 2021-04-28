China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

ZNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered China Southern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. HSBC raised China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised China Southern Airlines from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get China Southern Airlines alerts:

Shares of China Southern Airlines stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.63. 4,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,776. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. China Southern Airlines has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $39.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of China Southern Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $987,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 61,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 8,947 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 12,416.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 211.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 5,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,131,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About China Southern Airlines

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for China Southern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Southern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.