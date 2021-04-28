China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.
ZNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered China Southern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. HSBC raised China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised China Southern Airlines from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Shares of China Southern Airlines stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.63. 4,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,776. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. China Southern Airlines has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $39.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.75.
About China Southern Airlines
China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.
