MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $200 million-$210 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $199.51 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upgraded MaxLinear from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered MaxLinear from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MaxLinear from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. MaxLinear currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.70.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MaxLinear stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.44. 515,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,804. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. MaxLinear has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $44.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.44.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $209.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.60 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 237.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MaxLinear will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Curtis Ling sold 6,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $252,902.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 964,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,239,864.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $314,897.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,704 shares in the company, valued at $6,352,536.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,895 shares of company stock worth $4,032,646 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.