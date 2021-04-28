Matson (NYSE:MATX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Matson (NYSE:MATX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Matson had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Matson updated its Q1 2021 guidance to 1.830-1.930 EPS.

Matson stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,060. Matson has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $79.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.29. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Matson alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.17%.

Separately, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Matson from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

In related news, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $99,281.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,813.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.79, for a total transaction of $166,975.00. Insiders sold a total of 9,550 shares of company stock valued at $660,239 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.