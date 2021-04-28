Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $207.64 Million

Equities analysts expect Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) to report $207.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $208.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $206.61 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full-year sales of $904.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $900.00 million to $907.17 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $998.86 million, with estimates ranging from $979.00 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sotera Health.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $216.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.29 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sotera Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.41.

In other news, SVP Matthew J. Klaben sold 41,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $1,095,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael B. Jr. Petras sold 817,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $21,351,506.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,371,973 shares of company stock worth $375,395,935.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,939,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,630,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,841,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000.

Shares of SHC stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.48. The stock had a trading volume of 735,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,443. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.99. Sotera Health has a 52-week low of $23.84 and a 52-week high of $30.38.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

