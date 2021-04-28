Insula One Day Trading Volume Reaches $8,348.00 (ISLA)

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 28th. One Insula coin can currently be purchased for about $1.71 or 0.00003122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Insula has traded up 64.6% against the US dollar. Insula has a total market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $8,348.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00075687 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002805 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Insula Coin Profile

Insula (ISLA) is a coin. Insula’s total supply is 1,049,656 coins and its circulating supply is 950,132 coins. The Reddit community for Insula is https://reddit.com/r/Insula_Cryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Insula is www.insulainvestments.com . Insula’s official Twitter account is @insula_im and its Facebook page is accessible here

Insula Coin Trading



