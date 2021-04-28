$465.55 Million in Sales Expected for At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) will post sales of $465.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for At Home Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $465.10 million to $466.00 million. At Home Group posted sales of $189.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 145.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, June 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that At Home Group will report full year sales of $1.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow At Home Group.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.39. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a positive return on equity of 31.15%. The firm had revenue of $561.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. At Home Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

HOME stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,075,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.20. At Home Group has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $34.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70.

In other At Home Group news, COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 1,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $28,015.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,903 shares in the company, valued at $388,727.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chad C. Stauffer sold 26,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $807,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,424,023 in the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in At Home Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,166,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,411,000 after purchasing an additional 153,182 shares during the period. Indaba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,263,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,461,000 after buying an additional 2,170,986 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,325,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,952,000 after buying an additional 96,567 shares during the last quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 1,187,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,351,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,087,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,819,000 after buying an additional 286,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

