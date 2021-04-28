Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.13 million. Travel + Leisure’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE TNL traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.72. 625,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,837. Travel + Leisure has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $68.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Travel + Leisure from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 2,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $135,196.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 35,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total value of $2,095,802.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,591 shares of company stock worth $3,745,499.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

