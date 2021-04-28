yieldwatch (WATCH) Market Capitalization Tops $15.85 Million

yieldwatch (CURRENCY:WATCH) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 28th. yieldwatch has a market cap of $15.85 million and approximately $41,139.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yieldwatch coin can now be bought for approximately $1.48 or 0.00002699 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, yieldwatch has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00061340 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.59 or 0.00274477 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $570.58 or 0.01039989 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00025712 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.56 or 0.00708223 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,756.54 or 0.99803405 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

yieldwatch Coin Profile

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,703,440 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

Buying and Selling yieldwatch

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yieldwatch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yieldwatch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yieldwatch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

