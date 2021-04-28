Real Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBD) Short Interest Update

Real Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBD) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 87.4% from the March 31st total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,529,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of RLBD stock remained flat at $$0.08 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 468,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,069. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08. Real Brands has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.30.
Real Brands Company Profile
See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Real Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.