Real Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBD) Short Interest Update

Real Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBD) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 87.4% from the March 31st total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,529,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of RLBD stock remained flat at $$0.08 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 468,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,069. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08. Real Brands has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.30.

Real Brands Company Profile

Canadian American Standard Hemp, Inc develops proprietary materials processing technology that processes hemp biomass into isolate. The company produces tinctures, capsules, topical products, vape cartridges, and oral sprays that contain cannabidiol isolate. Its brands include American Standard Hemp, WA Lingual Melts, Honest Hemp Company, IFUSE Drinks, and CBD THERA.

