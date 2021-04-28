MassRoots, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSRT) Short Interest Update

MassRoots, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSRT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 88.3% from the March 31st total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,717,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of MSRT stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 634,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,839,975. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02. MassRoots has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.06.
About MassRoots
