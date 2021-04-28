MassRoots, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSRT) Short Interest Update

MassRoots, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSRT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 88.3% from the March 31st total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,717,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MSRT stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 634,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,839,975. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02. MassRoots has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.06.

About MassRoots

MassRoots, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a technology platform for the cannabis industry in the United States. Its platform enables users to share their cannabis content, follow their favorite dispensaries, and stay connected with the legalization movement. The company's MassRoots network is accessible as a free mobile application through the Apple App Store, the Amazon App Store, and the Google Play Marketplace, as well as Web application.

