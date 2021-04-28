Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,358 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises 1.3% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $7,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPM Growth Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 10,939 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.8% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 24,526 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 282,416 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $59,835,000 after buying an additional 97,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 24.6% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total value of $15,839,608.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 1,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $278,273.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,510 shares in the company, valued at $353,400.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,036 shares of company stock valued at $39,064,889 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CRM. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.06.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $3.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.67. 75,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,955,721. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.18 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.09 and its 200 day moving average is $231.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

