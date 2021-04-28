NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the March 31st total of 228,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

NWSZF remained flat at $$0.91 during trading on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.88. NWS has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $1.45.

NWS Company Profile

NWS Holdings Limited engages in infrastructure and services businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Roads, Aviation, Construction, Insurance, Environment, Logistics, Facilities Management, Transport, and Strategic Investments segments. It operates roads and related projects; and power plants.

