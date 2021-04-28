Andrea Lee Eldridge Sells 875 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $22,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,985.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CARG traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.87. 1,597,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,611. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.91. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $151.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 24.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,398,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,552,000 after buying an additional 2,690,864 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,430,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 5,430.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,821,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,802,000 after buying an additional 1,788,726 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,244,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,495,000 after buying an additional 517,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,780,000. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CARG. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson lowered shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

