Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) Short Interest Up 544.4% in April

Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a growth of 544.4% from the March 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,259,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
PQEFF remained flat at $$0.05 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 572,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,556. Petroteq Energy has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05.
Petroteq Energy Company Profile
See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Petroteq Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petroteq Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.