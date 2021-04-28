Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) Short Interest Up 544.4% in April

Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a growth of 544.4% from the March 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,259,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PQEFF remained flat at $$0.05 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 572,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,556. Petroteq Energy has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05.

Get Petroteq Energy alerts:

Petroteq Energy Company Profile

Petroteq Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil sands mining and oil extraction operations in the United States. The company mines and extracts oil from tar sands. It holds rights to mine, extract, and produce oil and associated hydrocarbons and minerals from oil sands containing heavy oil and bitumen under mineral leases covering approximately 2,541.76 acres in the Asphalt Ridge area of Utah, including 1,229.82 acres held under the TMC Mineral Lease and an additional 833.03 and 478.91 acres, respectively, held under the State of Utah's School and Institutional Trust Land Administration Leases.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Petroteq Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petroteq Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.