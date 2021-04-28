Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of HRGLF stock remained flat at $$23.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.80 and its 200-day moving average is $20.68. Hargreaves Lansdown has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.77.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

