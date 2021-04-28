Brokerages Set Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Price Target at $15.71

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.79.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CROMF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. CIBC increased their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.25 to $16.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.31. 857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.49 and a 200 day moving average of $11.38. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $13.31.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

