Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.23 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) will announce $54.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bill.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $54.67 million. Bill.com posted sales of $41.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full-year sales of $210.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $208.52 million to $211.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $271.06 million, with estimates ranging from $255.00 million to $281.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.94 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BILL shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Bill.com from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bill.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total transaction of $1,231,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,667 shares in the company, valued at $5,530,141.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total value of $2,011,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,056,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,057 shares of company stock worth $26,482,515 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,080,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,018,000 after acquiring an additional 984,232 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,768,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,929,000 after acquiring an additional 552,441 shares in the last quarter. DCM International IV Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,917,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,795,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 949,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,563,000 after acquiring an additional 81,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BILL traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.43. The stock had a trading volume of 740,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,894. Bill.com has a 52 week low of $53.29 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion and a PE ratio of -312.37.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

