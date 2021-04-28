UDR (NYSE:UDR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.46 EPS

UDR (NYSE:UDR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.46), MarketWatch Earnings reports. UDR had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.91%.
UDR stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,216,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,113. UDR has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $47.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.85.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.71%.
In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,001,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,821,200.00. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.
About UDR
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
