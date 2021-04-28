yAxis 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $161,646.00 (YAX)

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAX) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 28th. yAxis has a market cap of $71.07 million and $161,646.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, yAxis has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. One yAxis coin can currently be bought for approximately $76.27 or 0.00138867 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00061479 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.53 or 0.00274080 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $569.65 or 0.01037225 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00025625 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $388.52 or 0.00707425 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,296.47 or 1.00684334 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

yAxis Profile

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. The official website for yAxis is yaxis.io . The official message board for yAxis is yaxis.ghost.io . yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling yAxis

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yAxis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yAxis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yAxis using one of the exchanges listed above.

