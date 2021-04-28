Short Interest in Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Declines By 97.1%

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 97.1% from the March 31st total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DSCSY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho downgraded Disco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of DSCSY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.50. The company had a trading volume of 826 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.06. Disco has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $81.85.

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $425.12 million for the quarter. Disco had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 19.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Disco will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Disco Company Profile

DISCO Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines. It operates through the following business divisions: Precision Machines, Precision Processing Tools, and Other Products. The Precision Machines division includes dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounter, die separator, surface planer, and water jet saws.

