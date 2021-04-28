TFG Advisers LLC Trims Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

TFG Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 13.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 240.0% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total value of $56,236,501.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,382,229 shares in the company, valued at $35,520,107,910.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 555,480 shares of company stock worth $186,217,901 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded up $9.38 on Wednesday, hitting $398.45. The company had a trading volume of 14,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,169,815. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $262.96 and a 12-month high of $392.94. The company has a market capitalization of $395.81 billion, a PE ratio of 58.33, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $373.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.30.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

