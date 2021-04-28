Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth $33,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE CVX traded up $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,735,087. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.75 billion, a PE ratio of -16.73, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.49. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. Chevron’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.68.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.